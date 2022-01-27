QB Elijah Warner, Son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Commits to Temple

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Quarterback Elijah "EJ" Warner announced Wednesday he's committed to play college football at Temple as part of the Owls' 2022 recruiting class.

Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix.

Brophy head football coach Jason Jewell told Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic the signal-caller is ready to conquer the challenges of college football.

"EJ is one of the sharpest and smartest football players I have ever been around," Jewell said. "He absolutely loves football and is a student of the game."

Warner held scholarship offers from several other programs, including Colorado State, Hawai'i, Marshall and UConn, before choosing Temple, per 247Sports.

Jewell explained to Obert the Broncos "asked him to do a ton" in their offense and he rose to the occasion.

"He was our point guard. Got us in the right plays and protections," Jewell said. "So happy that he landed at Temple. No doubt in my mind that he has the intelligence, quick release and arm strength to be a good football player for them."

Warner is a bit undersized (5'11'', 185 pounds) but has otherwise displayed impressive arm talent and a high football IQ. He could immediately compete for the Owls' backup quarterback role behind D'Wan Mathis after the transfer of Justin Lynch to Northern Illinois.

The elder Warner took a unique path to NFL stardom, famously spending time working at a grocery store and playing in the Arena Football League before finally getting a chance to shine leading the St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense to the Super Bowl XXXIV title at the end of the 1999 season and winning the game's MVP.

The 50-year-old was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2017 and a movie about his journey, American Underdog, was released in December.

Now his son will continue writing his own football story at Temple beginning next season.