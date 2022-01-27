Report: Jazz Hope Donovan Mitchell Will Return from Concussion During Weekend

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are reportedly hopeful that star guard Donovan Mitchell can return from a concussion over the weekend, per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

Mitchell suffered the injury in the first quarter of a 101-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 17. He's missed the team's last four games, with the Jazz going 1-3 in that stretch.

As for upcoming games, the Jazz host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and have road games against the Memphis Grizzlies (8 p.m. ET on Friday) and Minnesota Timberwolves (8 p.m. ET on Sunday) coming up this weekend.

On Tuesday, the Jazz ruled out both Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for Wednesday's matchup with the Suns. Gobert is dealing with a calf strain.

Mitchell, 25, is having another excellent year for the Jazz, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists, four rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 45 percent from the field, though he's also shooting a career-low 33.9 percent from three.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are 30-18 and currently fourth in the Western Conference, already eight games behind the Suns (37-9) for the top seed.

