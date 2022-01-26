Eagles' Javon Hargrave Named to 2022 Pro Bowl as Injury Replacement for Kenny Clark

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was added to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster after the Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark withdrew because of injury.

Hargrave posted career highs in tackles (63) and sacks (7.5) across 16 appearances in 2021, his sixth NFL season and second with the Eagles. It's his first Pro Bowl selection.

The 28-year-old North Carolina native, who also recorded 18 quarterback hits, put together the breakout campaign despite facing double-teams after a strong start to the season.

"It just means you're getting a lot of respect from the other team," Hargrave told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Tuesday. "That speaks volumes for what they think about me. I don't let it frustrate me. I just do the best I can to try to beat it."

Fletcher Cox, a six-time Pro Bowler who lined up alongside Hargrave, provided a simple reason for his teammate's strong year.

"He worked his butt off," Cox told Zangaro.

Hargrave was a third-round pick of the in-state rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 draft. He signed a three-year, $39 million contract, which runs through next season, with the Eagles in 2020.

He joins the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald and the Washington Football Team's Jonathan Allen as the defensive tackles from the NFC.

Meanwhile, Clark played in Saturday's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and wasn't listed on the injury report prior to the game. He dealt with a back injury earlier in the season.

The two-time Pro Bowler tallied 48 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and four sacks in 2021.