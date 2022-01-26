Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams III Drawing Interest Ahead of 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has reportedly "drawn interest" ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday that rival executives don't expect the Celtics to move Williams despite the interest because they view him as "part of the core" alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The first notable domino to fall ahead of the deadline was Rajon Rondo, who was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Lakers after Ricky Rubio's season-ending knee injury.

In the rumor mill, the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to dominate the headlines as the 76ers star has yet to suit up this season amid a desire for a change of scenery. Numerous teams have been linked to Simmons, including the Portland Trail Blazers, who have had difficulty building around Damian Lillard. The 31-year-old guard has also been the subject of speculation around a possible move given the franchise's struggles.

Other names that have been linked to possible moves include the Sacramento Kings' Marvin Bagley III along with Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

