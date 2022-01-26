Australian Open 2022: Tsitsipas, Medvedev Wins Highlight Quarterfinal Results

PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev moved one step closer to his second successive Grand Slam title with a hard-fought, five-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday in the 2022 Australian Open quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins also punched their tickets to the semifinals during Day 10 play at Melbourne Park.

Let's check out for full list of singles results as the quarterfinals wrapped up in the season's first major tournament. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Men's Draw

(2) Daniil Medvedev d. (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime; 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas d. (11) Jannik Sinner; 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Women's Draw

(7) Iga Swiatek d. Kaia Kanepi; 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3

(27) Danielle Collins d. Alize Cornet; 7-5, 6-1

Day 10 Recap

Four months ago, Medvedev cruised past Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the US Open semifinals. A few days later, he upset Novak Djokovic in the championship match to capture his first major title.

The 21-year-old Canadian rising star put up far more resistance Wednesday, playing some tremendous all-around tennis to win the first two sets. The end result was the same, however, as the 25-year-old Russian stormed back to advance.

While many of the final stats favored Auger-Aliassime, including winners (64-49) and aces (18-15), it was Medvedev who came up with the clutch points. In the fifth set, he converted his only break-point opportunity while his ninth-seeded counterpart went 0-for-6 in those situations.

The biggest question ahead of Friday's semifinal will be how quickly Medvedev can recover physically after a match that lasted four hours and 42 minutes. He commented on that issue after the win:

Medvedev owns a 6-2 advantage over Tsitsipas in their prior ATP Tour meetings, including a straight-sets win in last year's Australian Open semifinals.

Tsitsipas, 23, should hold the rest advantage as his match finished first and lasted just two hours and six minutes, as he made quick work of Sinner.

The Greece native is making his fifth Grand Slam semifinal appearance, but he is still looking for his first breakthrough on one of tennis' biggest stages.

His play Wednesday suggests he's got a real shot in Melbourne, as he recorded 30 winners and converted all four of his break chances while not allowing Sinner a single look at a break point.

"I think my humility helped a lot today," Tsitsipas said in his on-court interview. "I knew I was going on court facing a very good player. So I stayed intact and I tried to focus on my best shots and it kind of paid off more than I thought. I'm very, very happy with how I served, the way I came in, involved my tactics a lot in today's match structure."

On the women's side, Swiatek rebounded from an error-riddled first set (22 unforced errors) to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal since winning the 2020 French Open.

It was far from the 20-year-old Poland native's most efficient performance, as she racked up 50 errors and 12 double faults, but she was able to make consistent inroads against the serve of unseeded Kanepi, winning 43 percent of points on the return and securing six breaks.

Swiatek's chances to earn a second major title hinge on cleaning up the mistakes in the coming days.

She'll face a stiff challenge from Collins, who overwhelmed Cornet by winning 90 percent of her first-serve points (28 of 31) and recording a 28-11 edge in winners.

The 28-year-old American is appearing in a Grand Slam semifinal for just the second time. She lost to Petra Kvitova in the 2019 Australian Open semis.

Swiatek and Collins faced off once before on the WTA Tour, a quarterfinal match at the 2021 Adelaide International. Collins was forced to retire in the second set with a back injury after Swiatek won the opening set.

Looking ahead, both women's semifinals will take place Thursday in Melbourne. Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty will take on Madison Keys in the first match followed by Swiatek vs. Collins.

The men's semifinals—Medvedev vs. Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal vs. Matteo Berrettini—will take place Friday ahead of the championship matches over the weekend.