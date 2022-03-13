Rudy Gobert Out for Jazz vs. Kings Because of Foot Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a left foot strain, the team announced.

Gobert also missed time earlier this season because of multiple injuries, including a strained calf, left shoulder inflammation and a stint in the league's health and safety protocols.

Through 52 games this year, Gobert has been outstanding on both ends of the floor. The nine-year veteran is averaging 15.4 points, 14.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting a career-best 71.2 percent from the field.

The 29-year-old Gobert has already put together a stellar career. He is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star. He has also been named to an All-NBA team four times.

While Gobert is out, the Jazz will insert veteran center Hassan Whiteside into the starting role. Whiteside has seen limited action off the bench, but per 36 minutes, he's averaging 16.7 points and 15.3 rebounds.

Players like Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall could also see some time at the center position when Utah decides to go small.