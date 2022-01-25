Bills' Brian Daboll Completes 2nd Interview for Giants Head Coaching Position

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviewed a second time for the team's vacant head coaching position.

He is the first candidate to conduct a second interview.

Per that press release, team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara and general manager Joe Schoen took part in the interview.

Schoen was hired last week as the team's new general manager, replacing the retired Dave Gettleman.

The Giants have also interviewed Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for the head coaching position.

The 46-year-old Daboll has made a number of stops in his NFL career, holding numerous roles with the New England Patriots (2000-2006, 2013-2016) in his coaching career. He also served as the quarterbacks coach for the New York Jets (2007-2008) and the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-2010), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and Buffalo Bills (2018-present).

At the college level, he served as the Alabama Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator in 2017.

Under Daboll, quarterback Josh Allen has thrived, becoming one of the best players at the position, and the Bills have finished top-five in both yards and points in each of the past two years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Giants, meanwhile, haven't had a winning season since 2016 and have made just one trip to the playoffs since 2012. In two seasons under Joe Judge, the team went 10-23.