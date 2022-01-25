Report: Suns to Create Confidential Hotline for Employees amid Robert Sarver Probe

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly creating an internal hotline for employees to report workplace misconduct.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN reported the creation of the hotline amid the ongoing investigation into allegations made against majority owner Robert Sarver.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.