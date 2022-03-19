Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Timberwolves With Knee Injury

John Fisher/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to right knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo is rapidly building a Hall of Fame resume, and he's put himself in contention for a third NBA MVP Award during the 2021-22 season. He's averaged 29.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 blocks through 59 appearances.

Injuries are the one thing that's slowed the 27-year-old Greece native down at times. He's dealt with knee, ankle, calf and quad ailments, but nothing that's kept him on the sideline for an extended period. He's also spent time in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

All signs point toward Saturday essentially being a rest day for Giannis rather than him dealing with a significant issue.

Since the playoffs are quickly approaching, head coach Mike Budenholzer is likely hoping to keep Antetokounmpo as fresh and healthy as possible.

Luckily for the Bucks, they have no shortage of depth in their frontcourt and should have enough firepower to remain competitive against a tough T-Wolves team.

Bobby Portis and Serge Ibaka are the top candidates to receive a bump in playing time Saturday at the center or power forward spots, while Brook Lopez could see his workload increased as well after recently returning from a back injury that kept him out since October.

Additionally, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday will be called upon to increase their scoring output.