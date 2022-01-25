UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye Punches Fan on Video at UFC 270; Says Man Challenged Him

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Hall of Fame fighter Don Frye punched a fan Saturday night following a verbal confrontation during UFC 270 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Frye told TMZ Sports the fan, who he said appeared intoxicated, bumped into him and then challenged him to a fight.

The 56-year-old Arizona native returned to his seat and was allowed to stay for the remainder of the card, per TMZ. It's unclear what happened with the fan.

Frye was one of the UFC's first stars as he won the UFC 8 and Ultimate Ultimate '96 tournament titles in addition to an appearance in the UFC 10 tournament final. He started his career with a 15-1 record that included wins over Ken Shamrock and Mark Hall.

His last MMA bout came in 2011.

He started his combat sports career as a boxer in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He's also spent time as a kickboxer, professional wrestler and actor.

Frye was inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2016.