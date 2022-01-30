Brock Lesnar Wins 2022 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

Photo credit: WWE.com

Brock Lesnar ensured his place in the main event at WrestleMania 38 with victory in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match Saturday night.

The Beast Incarnate entered from the No. 30 position and cleared many of the remaining entrants in the contest before last eliminating Drew McIntyre to claim the victory.

Lesnar will likely target Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows after the universal champion's interference cost him the WWE title earlier in the night.

Edge won last year's Rumble from the No. 1 spot, and while there was no performance as impressive this time around, it was a highly entertaining match with plenty of star power.

Based on those who were announced for the men's match ahead of time, there were a few Superstars who stood out as top contenders.

Chief among them was Big E, who dropped the WWE Championship to Lesnar in a Fatal 5-Way at the Day 1 pay-per-view on Jan. 1.

While that loss was a disappointment for many WWE fans, it set the stage for Big E to enter the Rumble and potentially earn the opportunity to win his title back.

AJ Styles also established himself as a candidate with some big wins entering the Rumble, including multiple victories over Austin Theory on Raw and a win over Grayson Waller on NXT.

The same could be said for Kevin Owens, who beat United States champion Damian Priest twice on Raw.

However, it was The Beast who emerged in the final spot of the match to seal his place in the WrestleMania main event.

After losing to Lashley earlier in the night, Lesnar was late entrant to the men's Rumble. The night began in disappointment, but now he has a chance to bounce back on The Grandest Stage of Them All come April 2-3.

Lesnar is now on a collision course with Reigns given The Tribal Chief's role in his defeat and Paul Heyman's betrayal earlier in the show.

The Beast will love nothing more than to gain a measure of revenge on Heyman and end the champion's lengthy reign.

