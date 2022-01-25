Raiders Rumors: Dwayne Joseph to Interview for GM Role After Mike Mayock's Firing

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As they continue to search for a new general manager, the Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly set to interview an in-house candidate.

Per USA Today's Mike Jones, Raiders director of pro scouting Dwayne Joseph will speak with the team about replacing Mike Mayock in the general manager's chair.

