Windhorst: Russell Westbrook's Standing in NBA Is 'Fragile' amid Lakers Struggles

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook reportedly might not have many other opportunities available in the NBA.

During an appearance on his Hoop Collective podcast (beginning at the 30:40 mark), ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the following about Westbrook's status in the league:

"I know it's just one game in the season, but it's a vital moment for Russell Westbrook. I know this sounds wild, his standing in the league is fragile. Because if he were to push back on his role and get angry and, like, sort of reject it, and the Lakers either traded him or sidelined him, there's no one to trade for him. And even if he took some sort of buyout, he would get another job, but I don't think it would be an advantageous job."

Westbrook has struggled during his first season with the Lakers, and he was benched last week in the latter stages of a 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.