Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty Wins Highlight Tuesday's Results

Rafael Nadal survived a five-set thriller against Denis Shapovalov to reach the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Women's top seed Ashleigh Barty, resurgent American Madison Keys and Matteo Berrettini were the other players to punch their tickets to the penultimate round of the season's first Grand Slam tournament on Tuesday.

Let's check out the full list of singles scores from Day 9 of the Australian Open. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Men's Results

(6) Rafael Nadal d. (14) Denis Shapovalov; 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3

(7) Matteo Berrettini d. (17) Gael Monfils; 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2

Women's Results

(1) Ashleigh Barty d. (21) Jessica Pegula; 6-2, 6-0

Madison Keys d. (4) Barbora Krejcikova; 6-3, 6-2

Day 9 Recap

Nadal was pushed to his physical limit by a gamely Shapovalov, who played a terrific match despite the loss with 53 winners and 20 aces. However, Nadal found a way to keep his hopes of setting the new all-time men's record for Grand Slam titles alive.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is currently tied with longtime rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic with 20 major championships, but he hasn't captured the title at Melbourne Park since 2009. He's now just two wins away from ending that drought.

He'll benefit from an extra day of rest ahead of the semifinals on Friday, saying during his on-court interview the battle with Shapovalov left him "completely destroyed."

"After these matches, it's great to have two days off," Nadal said. "I hope and I really believe I am going to be ready for the semifinals. For me, it's everything to be able to play one more time in Rod Laver Arena in that semifinal match. I'm just excited and happy and can't thank everyone enough for the support."

He overcame a mediocre serving day (eight aces and 11 double faults) thanks to a strong winner-to-error ratio (41-28), great play at net (22 of 26) and coming up with three breaks on serve, including one early in the fifth set to turn the tide back in his favor.

Nadal advances to face Berrettini in the semifinals.

Similar to his counterpart in the next round, the Italian nearly let a two-set lead slip away Tuesday before storming back with a strong fifth set to advance. It's his third career appearance in a major semifinal as he continues to hunt his first Grand Slam title.

Berrettini recorded 51 winners and 12 aces in a highlight-filled encounter with the always-entertaining Monfils.

Nadal won their only previous ATP Tour meeting in straight sets at the 2019 US Open.

In the women's draw, Barty continued her run of dominance as she breezed past Pegula, who still matched her best Grand Slam result by reaching the quarterfinals.

The top-seeded Aussie overwhelmed the American in all aspects on Tuesday, however, finishing the win with clear advantages in winners (17-7), aces (6-1), breaks of serve (5-0) and percentage of return points won (50-24).

"That was solid tonight," Barty told reporters. "I was able to serve and find a lot of forehands in the center of the court, and I was happy to take the game on; be aggressive off my forehand, not worry if I miss a couple as long as I'm doing the right thing, and I felt like I was able to do that the whole match."

She'll take on another American in Keys with a spot in the final on the line.

Keys was one of tennis' rising stars from late 2017 through 2018, a stretch that included three runs to major semifinals, including an appearance in the 2017 US Open final against Sloane Stephens.

After struggling to meet that standard in recent years, she's back in Grand Slam title contention after a wonderful display of power tennis on Tuesday. She tallied 27 aces and 11 winners as part of the lopsided upset of Krejcikova.

Barty holds a 2-1 advantage in their prior WTA Tour meetings, but they haven't faced off since 2019.

The remaining quarterfinals will take place Wednesday in Melbourne.

Men's play will include a quartet of high seeds: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 11 Jannik Sinner.

A couple of unseeded contenders will be in action on the women's side as Kaia Kanepi challenges No. 7 Iga Swiatek and Alize Cornet faces off with No. 27 Danielle Collins.