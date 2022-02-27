Klay Thompson Won't Play for Warriors vs. Mavericks Because of Illness

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will miss Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with a general illness, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Thompson missed Saturday's practice and was listed as questionable for the matchup, Slater added.

Aside from illness, the 32-year-old has been hampered by injuries over the last three years. He tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, resulting in him missing the entire 2019-20 season. Then, he injured his Achilles during an offseason workout in November 2020 and missed the whole 2020-21 campaign.

Thompson didn't return to the Warriors lineup until early January. There were questions about what kind of player he would be when he returned to the court, and so far he's looked like the Thompson of old.

Through 17 games, the Washington State product is averaging 17.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from deep.

The Warriors (43-17) have also found success with Thompson off the court this season are in second place in the Western Conference. In Thompson's absence, the Warriors will lean more on Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to lead the offense along side Stephen Curry.