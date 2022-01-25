Former Lakers Star Lamar Odom Co-Launches Savvy Talent Management Group

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Former NBA player Lamar Odom is trying his hand at talent management.

Odom spoke to TMZ Sports and revealed he partnered with his manager, Tonita B, to start the Savvy Talent Management Group in an effort to use his own experiences to help young athletes and entertainers navigate their professional careers.

"I wish I would have learned how to save my money a little bit more," he said. "I wish I would have been able to do my due diligence on how to read people the right way, so I can keep the right people in my life that deserve to be there."

He also said he is looking toward the relationship between LeBron James and Rich Paul and how Klutch Sports is run as motivation and a blueprint.

Odom was the No. 4 overall pick of the 1999 NBA draft and played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks during a career that lasted through the 2012-13 campaign.

He was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2010-11 for the Lakers and helped the Purple and Gold win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010 while playing alongside Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.