Lakers Rumors: L.A. 'Moving Forward' with Frank Vogel as HC Despite Struggles

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers' struggles throughout this season, head coach Frank Vogel reportedly doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing his job.

"It's my understanding that the Lakers are moving forward with Frank Vogel," ESPN's Dave McMenamin said on SportsCenter on Monday. "I anticipate him to be head coach for the remainder of this season."

The Lakers are 23-24 this season and 5-5 in their last 10 games Los Angeles fell to the Miami Heat on Sunday in a game in which they trailed by as many as 26 before making a second-half comeback that came up short.

The problems for the Lakers this season start on the defensive end. Los Angeles is giving up 112.7 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA. On offense, the team ranks seventh with 111.3 points per game, but it is one of the most careless teams in the league with an average of 14.4 turnovers.

Lakers star LeBron James is enjoying one of his best seasons offensively and is averaging 29.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He had a run of seven straight 30-point games in December, but he didn't get much help as Los Angeles went 2-5 in those games.

The Lakers have been dealing with the absence of star big man Anthony Davis, who has missed the past 17 games with a sprained MCL. Davis is believed to be nearing his return, as he was listed as questionable Sunday before ultimately being held out. He was averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals in 27 games prior to his injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Los Angeles will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in the third matchup of its six-game road trip.