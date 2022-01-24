Former Ravens HC Brian Billick Joins Arizona State Coaching Staff Under Herm Edwards

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick has joined Herm Edwards' staff at Arizona State as an offensive analyst and adviser, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

"I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust," Edwards said in a statement Monday. "He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today, and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff but specifically to our offensive staff."

