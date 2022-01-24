Josh Gordon Reportedly Cut by Chiefs; KC Plans to Sign WR to Practice Squad Contract

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have cut Josh Gordon, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher. However, his time with the franchise might not be coming to an end.

Kansas City is interested in signing Gordon to its practice squad if he clears waivers, per Teicher. He has been a healthy scratch for both of the Chiefs' postseason games.

Gordon joined the Chiefs in September after being reinstated by the NFL following an indefinite suspension for violations of the league's policy on substances of abuse. In 12 games, he caught just five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Before signing with the Chiefs, Gordon hadn't seen the field since 2019 because of his suspension, so it shouldn't be surprising that he struggled. However, it was hard for him to earn a spot in a receiving group that includes Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson.

Kansas City also opted to use Daurice Fountain over Gordon during the team's two postseason matchups because of Fountain's ability to contribute on special teams, making him more valuable.

Gordon's best season came in 2013 when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He hasn't seen similar production since because of multiple suspensions.

Waiving Gordon opened up a spot on Kansas City's 53-man roster. According to Teicher, the Chiefs plan to activate defensive tackle Khalen Saunders from injured reserve in a corresponding move. He appeared in seven games for the Chiefs before going on IR in November with a knee injury.

Saunders, a 2019 third-round pick, has appeared in 22 games across three seasons with the Chiefs. He has recorded one sack, 33 tackles and two quarterback hits. After giving up 36 points to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Chiefs could use Saunders for some added depth.