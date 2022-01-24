Tyreek Hill: Patrick Mahomes Took Another Step into Hall of Fame with Chiefs' Win

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Patrick Mahomes is still only in his fourth season as a starting NFL quarterback, but nearly every game shows why he can be an all-time great.

The Kansas City Chiefs star led his team to a 42-36 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, totaling 378 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

"This is definitely another step for him into the Hall of Fame," Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said of Mahomes, per Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated.

The back-and-forth playoff battle featured 25 points scored in the final two minutes of regulation. Mahomes connected with Hill for a 64-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs a lead with 62 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. After the Bills retook the lead with only 13 seconds left, Mahomes needed just two plays to gain the 44 yards needed to set up a game-tying field goal.

Kansas City won the game in the first drive of overtime with Mahomes finding Kelce for the walk-off touchdown.

The Chiefs will now host their fourth straight AFC Championship Game after already earning two Super Bowl appearances and one title since Mahomes became the starter in 2018. With one MVP award and four Pro Bowl selections also already on his resume, the 26-year-old is well on his way to Canton.