Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton to Transfer to Alabama After Winning CFP Title

If you can't beat them, join them. If you do beat them, join them anyway.

After helping Georgia beat Alabama in the national championship game, receiver Jermaine Burton will switch to the other side of the SEC rivalry by transferring to the Crimson Tide, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Burton finished second on the Bulldogs with 497 receiving yards, adding five touchdowns on 26 receptions. In 2020 as a freshman, the wideout totaled 27 catches for 404 yards and three scores.

The former 4-star recruit was considered the No. 15 receiver in the country entering college, per 247Sports composite rankings, holding offers from Alabama, LSU, USC and more before deciding on Georgia.

Burton quickly emerged as a deep threat for Georgia, averaging 19.1 yards per reception in 2021. That would have ranked 14th in the country if he had enough catches to qualify. One of the biggest plays of his career came in the Orange Bowl win over Michigan when he caught a 57-yard touchdown from Stetson Bennett:

That touchdown catch helped put Georgia in the national championship game, where Burton totaled two catches for 28 yards in a 33-18 win.

He could have an even bigger role at Alabama, where the team is desperate for proven receivers.

The top three wideouts from last season—Jameson Williams, John Metchie and Slade Bolden—all declared for the NFL draft, while tight end Jahleel Billingsley transferred to Texas.

Outside of tight end Cameron Latu, the Tide's top returning receiver is Traeshon Holden, who has just 21 catches for 239 yards in his collegiate career.

Burton could be an impact player in 2022 catching passes from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.