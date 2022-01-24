Patrick Mahomes: Josh Allen 'Played His Ass Off' in Bills' Playoff Loss to Chiefs

AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. The game featured a back-and-forth duel between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

After getting the win, Mahomes had nothing but good things to say about Allen's performance.

"It was a heck of a game. Josh played his ass off," Mahomes told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson. "It was a great game between two great football teams, and at the end of the day, guys like Tyreek [Hill] and Travis [Kelce] made the plays that won us the game."

Allen did everything he could to try to propel the Bills into the AFC championship game. He completed 27-of-37 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns and added a team-high 68 rushing yards.

He had a strong connection with receiver Gabriel Davis, who finished with eight catches for 201 yards and a historic four scores.

Allen's fourth touchdown pass to Davis gave Buffalo a three-point lead with 13 seconds left in the game, but Mahomes showed off his magic once again.

The Chiefs marched down the field to set up Harrison Butker to kick the game-tying field goal and force overtime. In the extra period, Mahomes and the Chiefs got possession first and scored a touchdown, denying Allen the chance to get back on the field.

Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 69 yards and another score.

This is the second consecutive season that Kansas City has eliminated Buffalo from the postseason. The Chiefs topped the Bills in last year's AFC title game. Mahomes said he believes this won't be the last time the two teams face each other in the postseason.

"We're gonna play this team a lot of times in games like this," Mahomes said of the Bills. "With that quarterback, with that coaching staff and the players they have, there's gonna be a lot of battles. I'm glad we got this one."