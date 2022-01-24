Chiefs' Andy Reid Told Patrick Mahomes: 'When It’s Grim, Be the Grim Reaper'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

After the Kansas City Chiefs' thrilling overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, head coach Andy Reid revealed what he told quarterback Patrick Mahomes when they were facing elimination.

The Chiefs trailed by three with 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Mahomes led them down the field to set up the game-tying field goal and force overtime.

Before Mahomes took the field for the game-tying drive, Reid told reporters that he said to him, "When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper."

For most teams, 13 seconds wouldn't be enough time to get down the field. But Reid's words to Mahomes illustrate the confidence the Chiefs have, even in dire situations.

It took just two passes from Mahomes to get Kansas City into field goal range. Veteran kicker Harrison Butker connected from 49 yards out as time expired to force the extra period.

In overtime, Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field for a touchdown to put the game away. He found Travis Kelce in the end zone for an eight-yard score to give Kansas City its fourth consecutive trip to the AFC Championship.

It was a nearly immaculate performance from Mahomes. He finished with 378 yards and three touchdowns on 33-of-44 passing and added a team-high 69 rushing yards with another score.

He needed to be at his best to win the duel against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday with a chance to make it to the Super Bowl for the third straight year. Kansas City lost to Cincinnati 34-31 in Week 17 on a last-second field goal by Evan McPherson.

McPherson also kicked the winning field goal in the Bengals' win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday to earn their first trip to the AFC title game since the 1988 season.