Francis Ngannou Teases Tyson Fury Fight After UFC 270 Win vs. Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou seems on board for a fight against Tyson Fury based on Sunday's response to the heavyweight boxing champion:

Ngannou defeated Cyril Gane by decision at UFC 270 to retain the UFC heavyweight title Saturday night. It was his sixth win in a row, including a knockout victory over Stipe Miocic to first win the belt.

The question is what comes next for the 35-year-old, who said last week that he would not fight again in the UFC without a new contract, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto. While Ngannou completed the eight fights guaranteed in his last deal, Okamoto noted a champion's clause allows the UFC to keep him under contract for either three fights or one year.

Ngannou has still said he wants to try boxing before he retires and is looking to challenge himself against the best in the world.

"Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder. I would like to test myself to that level," Francis told TMZ Sports in December.

"It's not the same sport, although I'm the champion, I'm in the top in this division," he added. "At the end of the day, it's just about like trained hands, trained punches, having a good delivery system to produce bombs and I'm sure that if I deliver my own punch, it's pretty good, I can make some damage."

Fury, the current WBC champion, also teased a potential match against Ngannou earlier this month.

This would likely be a highly anticipated battle if the two sides can work it out on paper.