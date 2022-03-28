NBA Rumors: Myles Turner out for Remainder of Pacers' Season with Foot Injury

A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will miss the rest of the regular season because of his foot injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The issue has kept him out since mid-January, although he has made "good progress in his recovery," per Wojnarowski.

Indiana has already been eliminated from the playoffs, however, providing little reason to rush Turner back with just seven games in the regular season.

The 26-year-old has dealt with nagging injuries throughout his career, appearing in at least 70 games just twice in his seven NBA seasons. One of his more recent injuries, a toe issue, caused him to miss 22 of Indiana's final 23 games during the 2020-21 campaign.

When healthy, Turner is one of the most effective centers in the league. In 42 games this season, he will finish with averages of 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. He also shot 50.9 percent from the floor, his best mark since the 2016-17 season.

With the Texas alum unable to suit up, the Pacers have turned to younger options Goga Bitadze and Jalen Smith at the five. The two players will take advantage of the extra minutes as the season comes to a close.

The Pacers are a disappointing 25-50 this season, 13th place in the Eastern Conference, after finishing the 2020-21 season 34-38.