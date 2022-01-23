John Stockton's Gonzaga CBB Season Tickets Suspended After Refusing to Wear Mask

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Former Gonzaga and Utah Jazz star John Stockton had his season tickets to Bulldogs games suspended after he failed to comply with the school's mask mandates, per Theo Lawson of The Spokesman-Review.

"Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit," Stockton said. "And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups—those weren't discussed, but from whatever it was higher up—they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets."

