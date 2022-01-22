Warriors' Stephen Curry on 1st Career GW Buzzer-Beater: 'About Time I Made One'

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry checked off another box on his to-do list Friday night by hitting the first game-winning buzzer-beater of his NBA career to secure the Dubs' 105-103 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Curry joked during his postgame interview with NBC Sports Bay Area that it was "about time I made one:"

The memorable moment capped an otherwise rough shooting night for the two-time NBA MVP, who knocked down just six of his 21 shots from the field, including only four of his 13 three-point attempts.

"I know I got to shoot the ball better," Curry told reporters. "I want to shoot it better, and I'm gonna shoot it better. ... I obsess over the shooting numbers because that's what I do and that's what I work on. When you don't reach those levels, it's frustrating."

It's borderline stunning that it took Curry, one of the best shooters in league history, until his 13th season to hit a walk-off shot at the buzzer. Of course, opposing defenses understand his game-changing ability too and have doubled the seven-time All-Star in those situations to force the ball elsewhere.

The 33-year-old Ohio native received a one-on-one opportunity against the Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. on Friday and made no mistake by swishing the long-range two-point jumper.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr credited the future Hall of Famer for sticking with it on a tough night.

"That's the deepest level of confidence that a player can have," Kerr said. "Turning 0-for-10 or whatever into a night where he hits the game-winning shot ... he lives by the motto 'the next one is going in.' He genuinely believes it."

Curry remained more focused about his overall shooting woes after the game, saying he didn't have a deep explanation for why he's shooting 42 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range this season, which are both career-low figures.

"I'm just missing shots," Curry said. "There's no reason, other than you just miss shots."

He added: "I obsess over it, but I don't panic. If I did, I wouldn't be shooting as much as I am."

Perhaps the most worrisome part for opponents is the fact the Warriors are second in the Western Conference with a 33-13 record despite Curry's shooting struggles, Klay Thompson still working his way back to full strength and Draymond Green's recent injury absence.

If Golden State is firing on all cylinders come playoff time, it'll be tough to beat. That quest to find top form continues Sunday when it hosts the Utah Jazz (30-16).