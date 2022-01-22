Bulls' Billy Donovan Calls out Grayson Allen for 'Dangerous' Foul on Alex Caruso

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan did not hold back when discussing Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen's flagrant-2 foul on Bulls guard Alex Caruso Friday.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago provided Donovan's thoughts on the play as well as Allen, who was ejected in the third quarter of the Bucks' 94-90 home win:

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer also provided his take:

Caruso was initially shaken up after the hard fall, but he was able to finish the game. He told reporters afterward that he was a little banged up and had a sore wrist. X-rays turned out to be negative.

The guard didn't have any comments in response to Donovan's remarks, most notably about his coach saying that Allen "has a history of this." A reporter asked if Allen came to check on Caruso, to which the Bulls guard said he did not.

Allen, a former Duke star, was suspended from the basketball team in Dec. 2016 after he was caught tripping a player for the third time during the 2016-17 season.

Referees ejected Allen from a summer league game for back-to-back flagrant fouls while he was with the Grizzlies.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation provided a full breakdown of Allen's past history in a July 2019 piece with accompanying videos.

Allen's NBA image has been cleaner than the one at Duke, but his former reputation might be resurfacing after his midair collision with Caruso.