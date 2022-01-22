Islanders Legend Clark Gillies Dies at 67

Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

The New York Islanders announced Friday that legendary forward and Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies died at the age of 67.

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello released the following statement:

"The entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies. He epitomized what it means to be a New York Islander. The pride he felt wearing the Islanders sweater on the ice was evident by his willingness to do anything to win. Off the ice, he was just as big of a presence, always taking the time to give back to the local community. The New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups because of the sacrifices he and the members of those dynasty teams made for the franchise. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Gillies family."

Gillies spent 12 of his 14 NHL seasons with the Islanders, playing on the squad from 1974 to 1986. The organization selected him fourth overall in the 1974 NHL draft.

The left winger appeared in 872 games for the Islanders (fifth in franchise history), tallying 304 goals (fourth in franchise history) and 359 assists for 663 points (fourth in franchise history). He also played in 159 playoff games, notching 47 goals and 46 assists for 93 points, helping the Islanders win four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83.

Gillies spent the final two seasons of his career with the Buffalo Sabres, tallying 15 goals and 19 assists in for 34 points in 86 games from 1986-88.

The Islanders retired Gillies' No. 9 in 1996, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.