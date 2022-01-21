Autopsy: Bodybuilder George Peterson's Death Linked to Anabolic Steroid Use

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An autopsy has revealed steroids were a contributing factor in bodybuilder George Peterson's death.

Per the autopsy results obtained by TMZ Sports, Peterson's official cause of death was listed as "sudden cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease."

It was also noted in the documents that "anabolic steroid use" contributed to his death.

The Mr. Olympia competition announced Oct. 6 that Peterson died at the age of 37.

"It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, a champion on stage and off," the statement said. "Our condolences go out to his family and all who respected and admired one of the kindest men we have ever known."

Per TMZ Sports, Peterson was in Orlando at the time of his death preparing for the Mr. Olympia competition that was being held at the Orange County Convention Center.

Roger Lockridge of Muscle and Fitness noted Peterson was considered a favorite to win at Mr. Olympia before he died.

Peterson competed in Mr. Olympia each of the previous four years. He won the 2019 Arnold Classic Physique Championship.