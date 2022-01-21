Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Win, Naomi Osaka Loss Highlight Day 5 Results

AP Photo/Simon Baker

Naomi Osaka's loss was the biggest story from Day 5 of the 2022 Australian Open, while Rafael Nadal held off a strong test from Karen Khachanov to reach the fourth round.

There will be a new Australian Open women's singles champion after Amanda Anisimova stunned Osaka 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the third round on Friday.

Osaka overcame some sloppy play in the first set, including 12 unforced errors, to earn a 6-4 win.

Things turned in Anisimova's favor starting in the second set. The 20-year-old American hit four aces, saved two break points and had a 15-7 advantage in winners.

Both women battled their way through the decisive third set, but in the end it was Anisimova who stepped up her game to get the win. She saved two match points and secured the win with an ace in the tiebreak.

"I just want to soak in this moment," Anisimova told reporters after the match. "I’m just extremely happy. It was an amazing match, it was very close…it sucks we couldn’t both win today."

Anisimova, who entered the tournament ranked No. 60 in the WTA rankings, has yet to lose a match so far this year. She is now 8-0 in 2022 after defeating Osaka. The New Jersey native won the Melbourne Summer Set 2 two weeks ago as a tune-up for the Australian Open.

Here are other notable results from Friday's action from Melbourne Park.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Women's Singles

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 30 Camila Giorgi, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova def. No. 26 Jelena Ostapenko, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 8 Paula Badosa def. Marta Kostyuk, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Amanda Anisimova def. No. 13 Naomi Osaka, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-5)

No. 21 Jessica Pegula def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, 7-6 (3), 6-2

No. 24 Victoria Azarenka def. No. 15 Elina Svitolina, 6-0, 6-2

Men's Singles

No. 3 Alexander Zverev def. Radu Albot, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

No. 6 Rafael Nadal def. No. 28 Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini def. No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz, 6-2, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10-5)

No. 14 Denis Shapovalov def. No. 23 Reilly Opelka, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 17 Gael Monfils def. No. 16 Cristian Garin, 7-6 (4), 6-1, 6-3

Adrian Mannarino def. No. 18 Aslan Karatsev, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4

Full results via AUSOpen.com

Recap

Osaka's loss prevented a fourth-round showdown with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty, who has yet to drop a set through her first three matches.

Barty breezed past No. 30 Camila Giorgi 6-3, 6-2 in a match only took 61 minutes to complete. The Australian was fantastic on serve, winning 25 of 27 first-serve points. She is seeking her third career Grand Slam title after the 2019 French Open and 2021 Wimbledon.

An Australian hasn't won the men's or women's Australian Open singles title since Christine O'Neil did it in 1978. Lleyton Hewitt is the last Aussie to reach the final when he lost to Marat Safin in 2005.

Nadal had his most difficult test of the tournament thus far. His win over Khachanov took nearly three hours. It certainly wasn't his finest performance either. The Spanish star had six double-faults, including three in the second set, and was at a 14-4 disadvantage in aces.

Despite some sloppy moments, Nadal looked to be moving around the court just fine.

After Khachanov got back into the match with a third-set win, Nadal was able to shore things up in the decisive fourth set. He won six of the seven games and didn't drop a point in the final game.

Next up for Nadal will be Adrian Mannarino. The 33-year-old Frenchman has won back-to-back matches against opponents ranked in the top 20 on the men's bracket. He beat No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the second round before sending No. 18 Aslan Karatsev packing in the third round.

Nadal and Mannarino have played two head-to-head matches previously. Nadal won both times, most recently at the 2019 ATP Masters 1000 in Paris.

Alexander Zverev continued his red-hot start to the Australian Open with a third consecutive straight-set victory. He sent Radu Albot home after a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win on Friday.

Albot had no answers for Zverev's powerful serve that helped him rack up 16 aces. The 24-year-old did commit seven double-faults and 30 unforced errors. Those are two things he will have to clean up as the competition gets better.

Zverev will take on No. 14 Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round on Sunday. Zverev does have a 4-2 advantage in their six previous head-to-head meetings.