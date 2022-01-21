Report: Ex-Giants HC Ben McAdoo Expected to Be Named Panthers OC

AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File

The Carolina Panthers are expected to hire former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport noted that while contract details between the Panthers and McAdoo have to be worked out, "there aren't expected to be issues."

McAdoo would replace Joe Brady as head coach Matt Rhule's OC after Brady was fired during the 2021 season, less than two years into his stint in Carolina.

The 44-year-old McAdoo is best known for his two-year run as head coach of the Giants in 2016 and 2017. New York went 11-5 and reached the playoffs in his first season, but the team fired him the following season with a 2-10 record through 12 games.

McAdoo was the Giants offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 under Tom Coughlin before getting promoted to head coach.

The offense ranked 10th in yardage and 13th in scoring in his first season as OC and improved to eighth in total offense and sixth in scoring in 2015.

Before his time with the Giants, McAdoo had stints on the staffs of the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, and he was with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2013, first serving as tight ends coach and then as quarterbacks coach.

McAdoo took a couple of years away from coaching after getting fired by the Giants, but he spent 2020 as quarterbacks coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys this season.

Rhule's tenure as head coach of the Panthers has been rocky with a 10-23 record in two seasons.

Offense has been a big issue for Carolina, which ranked 21st in yardage and 24th in scoring in 2020 and dipped to 30th in total offense and 29th in scoring this season.

Brady was the scapegoat for those issues, but a lack of answers at quarterback may be the bigger culprit.

Teddy Bridgewater was unspectacular as the starter in 2020. While Sam Darnold started well in 2021, he faded and got injured, which led to time under center for Cam Newton and P.J. Walker.

As well, superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed 23 games over the past two seasons because of injury.

The 2022 season figures to be a do-or-die year for Rhule, and McAdoo's ability to get the offense going could play a big role in whether Rhule returns in 2023.