Rafael Nadal Defeats Karen Khachanov to Advance to 2022 Australian Open 4th Round

Rafael Nadal reached the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open with a four-set win over No. 28 seed Karen Khachanov on Friday at Melbourne Park.

Nadal, the Grand Slam's sixth seed, cruised through the first two sets before dropping his first set of the tournament. He bounced back to win the fourth set in dominant fashion, 6-1, to advance. He's seeking his second Aussie Open title, with the first coming 2009.

A championship would also give the 35-year-old Spanish superstar 21 major singles titles, which would break a tie with longtime rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic for the top spot on the all-time men's list.

