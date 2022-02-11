Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Named 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year over Mac Jones

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner Thursday, beating out New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and several other candidates for the award.

Chase was an obvious choice for the honor. The 21-year-old set the rookie record with receiving yards in a season (1,455) to go along with 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

He broke the record of his former LSU teammate, Justin Jefferson, who set the previous mark (1,440 yards) last year.

"It meant a lot [to break the rookie receiving record]," he said on The Herd With Colin Cowherd in January. "It was a goal of mine. I had written it down and stuck it on my mirror in college. It's been with me ever since. Now, I get to go back and call Justin and rub it in his face a little bit. That's my guy. This is something we always talked about. It's just a blessing to have the opportunity to be in this position."

He also set the rookie record for receiving yards in a game when he put up 266 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. And he not only helped the Bengals reach the postseason this year but also win their first playoff game since 1990 on the way to the Super Bowl.

Suffice to say, Chase is a Bengals legend after just one season. He may already be one of the top five wideouts in football. And it was basically a foregone conclusion that he would be named this year's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He beat out Jones, who has an impressive first season at quarterback for the New England Patriots, going 10-7 as the starter and leading the team to the postseason.

In total, Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, completing 67.6 percent of his passes.

But a poor finish to the season—the Patriots went 1-3 to close the regular season—and a bizarre 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in early December in which Jones only threw three passes because of blustery winter conditions likely hurt his case for this award.

A number of other rookies, including Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (1,200 rushing yards, 10 total touchdowns), Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (68 catches for 1,026 yards and a score) and Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle (rookie-record 104 receptions, to go along with 1,015 yards and seven total touchdowns) had fantastic seasons.

But they were all chasing Chase. Nobody caught him.