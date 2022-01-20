Damon Arnette Signs Chiefs Contract, Was Released by Raiders for Threatening IG Posts

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed cornerback Damon Arnette to a reserve/futures contract, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted the player won't be available to play in the postseason for Kansas City, but he will be on the 90-player offseason roster.

Arnette began the year with the Las Vegas Raiders but was released in November after posting an Instagram video where he threatened to kill someone and showed several guns (warning: strong language).

The Miami Dolphins added the 25-year-old to their practice squad in December, but he will now get a chance with the Chiefs.

Arnette joined the Raiders as the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 draft. The Ohio State product appeared in just nine games as a rookie but made seven starts, totaling 25 tackles with two passes defended.

He saw a smaller role to begin 2021, playing just 21 percent of defensive snaps in four games, per Pro Football Reference.

The Raiders placed him on injured reserve in October due to a groin injury, and he never returned before being released.

Kansas City will now take a chance on the young cornerback while providing some insurance with Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes set to enter free agency.