Antonio Brown Says There's 'Nothing Wrong with My Mental Health' After Bucs Release

Antonio Brown seems to be in good spirits two weeks after his release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Appearing on the I AM ATHLETE show with Brandon Marshall, Brown dismissed any talk that there is something wrong with his mental health (starts at 3:00 mark).

"Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, 'Aw, he's crazy, there's something wrong with his mental health.' There's nothing wrong with my mental health," he said. "Someone told me to get the f--k out of here. I'm not passive-aggressive."

Brown's tenure with the Bucs ended in memorable fashion when he took off his pads, shirt and threw his gloves into the stands during the third quarter of a 28-24 win over the New York Jets on Jan. 2.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown felt he was too injured to go back in when head coach Bruce Arians asked him to due to an ankle issue that did keep him out of practice for two days earlier in the week.

Arians told reporters he "didn't know why" Brown refused to go in when asked.

On Jan. 6, Brown posted a series of text messages purportedly between himself and Arians prior to the Jets game about his ankle injury:

Brown also said in a statement he is going to have surgery on his ankle and accused the Bucs of engaging in an "ongoing cover-up" over the status of his injury.

Rapoport also reported (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio) that the Buccaneers delayed releasing Brown in an attempt to get him to seek "mental help and therapy," but the wide receiver declined.

That situation came one month after the NFL announced three-game suspensions for Brown and two other players after the league and NFL Players Association found they misrepresented their vaccination status.

The Buccaneers released Brown on Jan. 6. He became a free agent after clearing waivers. The seven-time Pro Bowler had 545 receiving yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season.