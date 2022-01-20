Lakers' LeBron James 1st NBA Player Ever with 30K Points, 10K Rebounds, 9K Assists

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recorded his 10,000th career rebound during Wednesday night's 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena.

By doing so, the NBA's longtime gold standard became the first player in league history to reach that mark along with 30,000 points and 9,000 assists.

James now ranks 42nd in NBA history with 10,002 rebounds, one spot behind Lakers teammate DeAndre Jordan (10,038).

The 17-time All-Star is in the process of rewriting the record book, highlighted by his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time points list (currently trails by 2,068 points), but the rebound record is one that's well out of his reach.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the top spot with 23,924 rebounds.

Nevertheless, James will have no shortage of records on his resume whenever his playing career wraps up. But in the short term, he's probably more focused on trying to help the Lakers get their season turned around amid a lackluster 22-23 record.

The 37-year-old forward pushed aside questions about the coaching staff's effectiveness after the loss to Indiana, saying it was up to the players to perform at a higher level.

"Coaching staff has been great," James told reporters. "They put us in position to succeed, and it's up to us to handle the business, so there's always things that we all can do better, but there's no blame."

The Lakers' quest to find more consistency continues Friday night when they start a six-game road trip by visiting the Orlando Magic.