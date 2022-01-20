Warriors' Steve Kerr: Draymond Green's Injury Not Expected to Require Surgery

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided positive news regarding the status of forward Draymond Green.

"I don't think anyone is anticipating surgery," he told reporters. "... I've talked to Draymond several times and he's rehabbing every day and he can't wait to get back out there. We're really hopeful that long term he's going to be fine."

On Sunday, the Warriors provided an update and noted he will be reevaluated in two weeks after it was determined that his "left calf soreness/tightness is tied to the involvement of a disc in his lower back."

