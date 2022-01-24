2022 NFL Draft Order: Updated Selection List After Divisional Round

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs are the only remaining teams with Super Bowl dreams after the divisional round, which means the other 28 clubs in the league have turned their attention to the offseason.

While there are coaching decisions to be made, free agents to be signed and perhaps even trades to be discussed, the NFL draft is typically the headline event of the offseason as teams set their path to the Lombardi Trophy with the next group of young playmakers.

With that in mind, here is a look at the updated draft order following the second round of the playoffs, per Tankathon.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Denver Broncos

10. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

11. Washington Football Team

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Cleveland Browns

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. New Orleans Saints

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Cincinnati Bengals

30. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

31. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

32. Kansas City Chiefs

It's not going to take long for this year's NFL draft to differentiate itself from those of the recent past.

After all, the last time a non-quarterback was taken with the No. 1 overall pick was in 2017 when the Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett. Since then, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence have heard their names called first.

A quarterback going No. 1 this year would be a shocking development for multiple reasons.

For one, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars who just selected Lawrence with the first pick in last year's draft. That they are picking No. 1 again underscores the reality he didn't immediately come in and catch fire, but it is far too early to give up on the Clemson product after just one season that included his head coach being fired and a number of injuries around him.

This year's QB class also isn't considered as strong as those of years past even if Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett could end up being first-round selections.

Naturally, the question then becomes who will the Jaguars take with the first pick.

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux was largely seen as the eventual top pick during much of the college football season, although Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson gained momentum with a dominant performance over archrival Ohio State and a season that ended with a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth.

Both top pass-rushers would presumably anchor Jacksonville's defense for years to come in a league that is more and more dependent on such players each year with offenses throwing the ball all over the field.

Yet Alabama's Evan Neal should not be overlooked.

In fact, the B/R NFL Scouting Department projected him as the No. 1 pick in a mock draft earlier this month. It makes sense from the Jaguars' perspective considering Lawrence reaching his full potential is their quickest way to become a contender in the AFC, and protecting him should be of the utmost importance.

Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle compared Neal to Tristan Wirfs due to his "rare size-athleticism combination."

All Wirfs did in the two years since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2020 draft is win a Super Bowl, be named to the Pro Bowl and get chosen as a first-team All-Pro performer.

That would certainly work for the Jaguars as they look to build their offense around Lawrence for the foreseeable future.