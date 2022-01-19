Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Kings Considering Haliburton, Hield, Barnes Package

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly considered a trade package of Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and two-first-round picks in exchange for the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pompey noted that the Sixers weren't interested in the package, however, and added that "sources have repeatedly said the Sixers are not interested in a deal involving De'Aaron Fox unless he's shipped to a third team."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.