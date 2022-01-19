Rockets Rumors: HOU 'Open' to Deadline Trades; Seeks 'Franchise Centerpiece' Player

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are "open for business" ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline as they seek to rebuild the struggling franchise, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, David Aldridge and John Hollinger.

One rival executive told The Athletic that the Rockets are "on the lookout for a franchise centerpiece-worthy player and thus open to all sorts of possibilities."

At 13-32, Houston has the worst record in the Western Conference and few sure things on the roster. Even leading scorer Christian Wood reportedly "can be had" at the right price.

