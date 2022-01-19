Raiders Rumors: Rich Bisaccia Interviewing Wednesday for HC Job amid Player Support

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia will interview with the team Wednesday about taking on the job on a permanent basis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders went 7-5 under Bisaccia after he replaced Jon Gruden and earned a wild-card berth in the NFL playoffs.

The 61-year-old helped guide the team through a difficult period.

Gruden resigned because emails surfaced in which he had used racist, misogynistic and anti-gay language.

Las Vegas also had to part ways with its two first-round picks from the 2020 draft, Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette, because of off-field circumstances. Ruggs is facing multiple charges after he was involved in a car crash that killed one woman in Las Vegas. Arnette was released after he made threats while holding a handgun in a video shared on social media.

The Raiders' 2021 season appeared to be going off the rails before they went on a four-game winning streak to clinch a postseason place.

In addition to the team's record, Bisaccia can point to some endorsements from a few key figures within the squad.

"Everybody knows my vote. I made that very clear. I love Rich," defensive end Maxx Crosby said on The Rich Eisen Show (via NFL.com's Grant Gordon). "I think he's the best man for the job. He's come in and done such an amazing job. We won 10 games with a team that's had tragedy, loss, everything you could imagine."

Quarterback Derek Carr offered a similar sentiment and told reporters that Bisaccia is "the right guy."

"He's proven that people listen to him," Carr said. "Our team listens to him. And I love him so much, I'm thankful for him."

The interim coach clearly built a strong rapport with his players.

The Raiders announced Monday they had fired general manager Mike Mayock, which led many to believe a new head coach will be on the way. A GM typically wants to have some input on who's coaching the team, especially when the two positions are open simultaneously.

But Bisaccia will at least have his opportunity to win over ownership and the front office.