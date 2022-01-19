Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards Lead Timberwolves Past Knicks at MSG

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards knows how to put on a show.

The young Minnesota Timberwolves star had a little something for Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, leading his team to a 112-110 victory over the New York Knicks.

It was a solid win for a Timberwolves team looking to stay in the postseason picture. The 22-22 Wolves have now won six of their last eight games and are currently seventh in the Western Conference.

The Knicks, meanwhile, have now lost two in a row after last week's three-game winning streak. Tuesday's loss spoiled the return of veteran point guard Kemba Walker, who missed the previous nine games with left knee soreness.

Walker got off to a slow start before erupting in the fourth quarter:

That put New York in position to win late, but an Alec Burks three as time expired banked off the rim and Minnesota survived.

The Knicks dropped to 22-23 with the loss and are currently 11th in the East.

Key Stats

Anthony Edwards, MIN: 21 points

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN: 20 points, five rebounds

D'Angelo Russell, MIN: 17 points, four assists

Evan Fournier, NYK: 27 points

Kemba Walker, NYK: 19 points, four assists

Julius Randle, NYK: 21 points, nine rebounds, nine assists

Is Fournier French For Bucket?

It was in the third quarter on Tuesday.

Fournier was a huge part of New York's third quarter 40-point outburst, scoring 12 of his own in the frame while helping to inject some life into the previously listless Knicks. The Knicks needed a spark, and Fournier brought a torch.

That paved the way for Walker's heroics in the fourth, as the Madison Square Garden crowd was whipped into a bing-bonging frenzy.

Of course, the Knicks then failed to capitalize on multiple opportunities down the stretch to seal the deal. It's been that sort of season in New York.

Anthony Edwards Remains Fun

Edwards cooled off a bit after a hot first half, but he was still the best player on the court for the Timberwolves. Less than two years in, it's clear the Wolves have an ascendant star on their hands.

The Wolves are an interesting team, if only because the timelines of players like KAT and Russell don't quite match up to Edwards. But it's easy to see why the Wolves wouldn't part with Edwards for a more proven star in the short term. His potential is simply too high.

The MSG crowd got a taste of that on Tuesday.

What's Next?

The Timberwolves have the second half of a back-to-back Wednesday, traveling to Atlanta to face the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks will host the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.