Panthers Rumors: Jay Gruden Interviews for OC Job After Joe Brady's Departure

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is looking for experience in his search for a new offensive coordinator.

According to The Athletic's Joe Person, Rhule interviewed former Washington Football Team head coach Jay Gruden for the opening. Rhule is seeking a replacement for Joe Brady, who was fired in December.

Person added that Rhule also interviewed former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo on Tuesday and "his preference was to hire someone with NFL play-calling experience."

According to Person, the other candidates who have interviewed for the position are Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh and Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery.

Gruden, the younger brother of former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, spent five-plus seasons as Washington's head coach. He served as offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals for three years prior to being hired by Washington.

Gruden went 35-49-1 as head coach with just two seasons with a record above .500. He coached the team to one playoff appearance in 2015. Gruden was fired after an 0-5 start to the 2019 season.

Gruden most recently served as offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2020 season. He was fired along with the entire coaching staff after going 1-15, and he's been out of football for the last year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Carolina went 5-12 this season and finished in last place in the NFC South. The Panthers ranked 30th in the NFL with 298.9 yards per game and 29th with 17.9 points per game.