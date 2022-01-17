NBA Legend Yao Ming Says He Was 'Chatting Happily' with Peng Shuai Last Month

AP Photo/Andy Wong

Former NBA player and current Chinese Basketball Association President Yao Ming told reporters Monday that he spoke with tennis player Peng Shuai last month when they attended a winter sports exhibition together.

"She was in pretty good condition that day," he said. "We were all chatting happily and asking a lot of questions about the sport since we weren't familiar with it."

Peng had disappeared from the public eye after she accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault in a social media post in November, causing concern for her safety and well-being. The Chinese government removed her post, and Peng has since denied making those comments.

