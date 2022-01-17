Eric Gordon Trade Rumors: Rockets Want 1st-Round NBA Draft Pick for Veteran

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Veteran guard Eric Gordon could be available before the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline, but the Houston Rockets are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in trade talks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Scotto previously reported that "some playoff-caliber teams are monitoring" the 33-year-old.

The Rockets are struggling with a 13-32 record this season, providing motivation to clear salary for a player owed $18.2 million this year and $19.6 million in 2022-23.

A trade could also free up more playing time for younger players like Josh Christopher and Armoni Brooks behind current starters Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

The 6'3", 215-pound Gordon, meanwhile, is still a useful player for a contender looking to shore up its backcourt rotation.

The 14-year veteran is averaging 14.9 points per game, while his 45.5 three-point percentage ranks second in the NBA behind only P.J. Tucker. Gordon has a 16.5 career scoring average while topping 13 points per game in each season, making him a safe bet to contribute regardless of where he lands.

Even with the Rockets struggles this season, the team is 9.1 points per 100 possessions better when Gordon is on the court compared to him off the court, per Basketball Reference.

Adding his experience, including 55 career playoff games, Gordon could be a valuable late-season addition for a number of teams across the league.