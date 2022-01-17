LeBron James Apologizes to Lakers Fans: 'I Promise We'll Be Better!'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been arguably the most disappointing team in the NBA this season, and their star player knows it.

LeBron James apologized to Lakers fans Sunday and promised they will improve after a 21-22 start that includes three straight losses following Saturday's defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets:

Los Angeles came into this season with championship-or-bust expectations after overhauling the roster this past offseason and bringing in Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, among others.

Yet Anthony Davis is sidelined with a knee injury, and Westbrook has struggled with efficiency and overall fit while adjusting to an offense that also features James as a ball-dominant playmaker.

In fact, Westbrook is shooting 29.1 percent from deep while averaging 4.3 turnovers per game.

The result has been plenty of responsibility on James' 37-year-old shoulders, and his 36.7 minutes per game is his highest mark since he was on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 campaign.

He has responded well while averaging 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game, but it is at least fair to wonder how fresh he will be during playoff time with more offensive responsibilities for a team that is fighting to make the postseason at this point.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Lakers are seventh in the Western Conference and would be in the play-in tournament for the Nos. 7-10 seeds if the season ended with the current standings. That would mean they had to win an extra game just to get into the first round of the playoffs, where some of the best teams in the league will be waiting.

Los Angeles doesn't currently look ready to challenge the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns or even Memphis Grizzlies, but perhaps James' message will help spark a midseason surge.