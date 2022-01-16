Novak Djokovic Warned Future Return to Australia Won't Be 'Easy or Straightforward'

AP Photo/Mark Baker, File

Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews warned Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic that it won't be "easy or straightforward" for him to return to the country after he was forced to leave ahead of the Australian Open.

Australian border officials initially canceled Djokovic's visa after he failed to provide adequate evidence as to why he should be able to enter the country unvaccinated to compete in the Australian Open.

A judge then reinstated the visa before Immigration Minister Alex Hawke canceled it again. Djokovic appealed the second cancellation but lost.

Andrews told Tyrone Clarke of Sky News Australia:

"Mr Djokovic is now subject to a three-year exclusion – it can be waived in compelling circumstances but that's not a matter for today or tomorrow that's a matter for some time in the future.

"But we have been clear that the Morrison government has always maintained very strong border protection policies. Anyone who has been excluded from entry to Australia or who had their visa cancelled; it is not going to be an easy or a straightforward process to get any entry into Australia."

Djokovic's visa was ultimately canceled under the Australia Migration Act, which allows the country to deport anyone who is considered a potential risk to "the health, safety or good order of the Australian community."

When asked if Djokovic's three-year ban would be waived if he got vaccinated, Andrews said it "may be something" the government would consider.

In April 2020, the 34-year-old publicly stated that he is opposed to vaccination. He later said he would keep an "open mind" about receiving the shot, but that he wanted the option to choose what's best for his body.

Djokovic then said during a Facebook live appearance that he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine" just so he could travel and compete in tournaments.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 20 times more likely to die from it compared to fully vaccinated people with additional or booster doses in October.

Since the news of his deportation, several tennis stars have spoken out, including Rafael Nadal, who emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated:

British tennis star Andy Murray had a different opinion, saying the situation isn't good for tennis as a whole.

"Novak is someone I have known since we were 12 years old, he is someone who I respect and have competed against. I don't like that he is in this situation and I don't like that he has been in detention," Murray said to BBC (h/t The Guardian's Tumaini Carayol).

"The situation has not been good all-round for anyone. It feels everything here happened extremely last-minute and that's why it became such a mess. Hopefully that won't be the case at other events so there is no other situation like this. I wouldn't want that for Novak, don't want that for tennis and hopefully it is done now."

Djokovic, who was hoping to win his fourth straight Australian Open this year, has already won the event a record nine times. He was slated to face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round before having to leave.

Djokovic is tied with Nadal and Roger Federer for the most men's singles Grand Slam titles in history with 20. Now that Djokovic is out of the tournament, Nadal has a far easier path to breaking the tie this winter.