Tom Brady, Buccaneers Cruise Past Jalen Hurts, Eagles for Win in 2022 NFL Playoffs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one step closer to defending their Super Bowl title.

The Bucs handled the Philadelphia Eagles without much drama Sunday, beating them 31-15 behind an efficient Brady performance and a stout defense that held the league's top rushing attack to just 95 yards on the ground.

Instead, it was a Bucs team without Leonard Fournette available due to injury that found success on the ground in the wild-card matchup.

Of course, Brady had his fun too:

It isn't truly an NFL postseason until Rob Gronkowski finds the end zone.

The game wasn't without its concerns for the Bucs, however, after starting tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle) was injured during the game and ruled out. Starting center Ryan Jensen and backup tackle Mike Wells also suffered injuries, though both were able to continue.

But the health of the offensive line will be a major storyline for the team going forward.

Key Stats

Tom Brady, TB: 29-of-37 for 271 yards and two scores

Mike Evans, TB: Nine catches for 117 yards and a touchdown

Mike Edwards, TB: Nine tackles

Jalen Hurts, PHI: 23-of-43 for 258 yards, a touchdown and interception; 39 rushing yards

Dallas Goedert, PHI: Six catches for 92 yards

DeVonta Smith, PHI: Four catches for 60 yards

The Bucs Defense Came Out Buzzing

The Bucs defense was as healthy as it's been in quite some time, and it showed Sunday. Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett returned to the starting lineup and contributed in a major way, helping lead a stout run defense.

Brady and the team's offense receive many of the headlines, but Tampa's excellent defense a year ago was just as much a contributing factor in its title. As that defense gets closer to full strength—cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting ran on the field before the game but wasn't quite ready to return from his hamstring injury—the Bucs' title hopes only get better.

Ignore the two touchdowns they gave up in garbage time—they had Hurts seeing ghosts Sunday. While they'll face a more experienced quarterback in their next matchup, this defense rounding back into form is a scary sign for the rest of the NFC.

Jalen Hurts Was Poor

Yes, the Bucs defense was good Sunday. But Hurts was worse.

The second-year quarterback had a game to forget. He turned the ball over twice. He overthrew open receivers or didn't see them at all. He looked rushed in the pocket.

Yes, the Eagles offense transitioned into a run-heavy attack to get the most out of Hurts' strengths this season, and the Bucs shut that down. Facing a deficit, the Eagles had to become more predictable and throw the ball consistently.

But there were plenty of plays that Hurts left on the field. He didn't look ready for this moment.

In the season-long debate about whether Hurts can be the franchise quarterback of the future, his detractors were given a juicy slice of evidence to use against him. The Eagles face an interesting choice in the offseason.

What's Next?

The Bucs are off to the NFC Divisional Round, with their opponent to be determined. Tampa will face the top remaining seed between the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles will begin their offseason preparations for the 2022 season.