Report: Jalen Hurts Told Eagles 'We Will Not Be Denied' vs. Bucs in Pregame Speech

Jalen Hurts gave a passionate speech the night before the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Wild Card Game on Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

Hurts' message to his teammates was that "we will not be denied."

Inspiring words aren't enough to take down the defending Super Bowl champions, though. The Buccaneers opened up a 17-0 lead at halftime and limited the Eagles to 118 total yards. Hurts was 11-of-19 for 88 yards and one interception in the first half.

Still, Hurts' ability to captivate the team is evidence of how he has stamped his place as the franchise quarterback. The 2020 second-round pick took a step forward in 2021. He threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns and was the team's leading rusher (784 yards, 10 touchdowns).

Even if Philadelphia comes out on the losing end Sunday, it should do little to shake the organization's commitment to Hurts going forward.